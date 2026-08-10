Cooler Master launches sales of a new adapter that protects graphics cards from overheating and burnout

·40·Technology
Cooler Master launches sales of a new adapter that protects graphics cards from overheating and burnout

Cooler Master, one of the leaders in the computer hardware market, has officially begun selling the GPU Shield Adapter (CMA-CEPC16XXBK1-GL), a device designed to ensure the safe use of modern graphics cards. First unveiled at CES 2026, the device is also referred to as GPU Guard by some sources. According to ixbt.com, it is not merely a cable extension, but incorporates a sophisticated two-stage safety system whose primary purpose is to protect expensive graphics card components from burning out. Ixbt.com reports this.

The 12V-2х6 power connector used in the latest-generation graphics cards has a distinctive design, creating a significant risk if it is not fully connected. This often causes the contacts to overheat and melt, potentially disabling the entire graphics adapter. The new adapter developed by Cooler Master specialists provides an important solution for preventing such emergencies.

Two-stage protection system and its capabilities

The protection mechanism of the new GPU Shield Adapter consists of two stages, providing users with additional peace of mind. The first stage features a visual and audible warning system. When the connector is properly and securely connected, a special indicator on the device lights up green. If a connection error or incomplete connection is detected, the indicator immediately turns red and emits an audible signal to alert the user.

The second stage is based on more advanced technology and continuously monitors the electrical current in real time. If the system detects any anomaly, voltage spike, or dangerous deviation, the device immediately intervenes to protect the graphics card from damage. This is particularly important for owners of modern high-power NVIDIA and other flagship graphics cards.

Price and sales availability

The useful device has initially gone on sale in the Chinese market. Locally, the Cooler Master adapter costs approximately 50 US dollars. Experts note that one of its main advantages is that it works seamlessly not only with products from a single brand, but also with power supplies from any manufacturer. Sales of the adapter are expected to begin in other countries in the near future.

Cooler MasterGPU ShieldGraphics CardsComputer Technology12V-2x6
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

OpenAI Bought Its Employees’ Shares for $7 BillionOpenAI Bought Its Employees’ Shares for $7 BillionToday, 05:22OpenAI unveils a new cyber model as AI attacks increaseOpenAI unveils a new cyber model as AI attacks increaseToday, 04:55Jeff Bezos May Buy a Stake in Liverpool Football ClubJeff Bezos May Buy a Stake in Liverpool Football ClubToday, 04:21Atommash Launches Robot to Inspect NPP Equipment QualityAtommash Launches Robot to Inspect NPP Equipment QualityToday, 03:58Patent dispute begins between Rippling and startup RunlayerPatent dispute begins between Rippling and startup RunlayerToday, 03:29Alphabet raises up to $25 billion in debt to cover AI expensesAlphabet raises up to $25 billion in debt to cover AI expensesToday, 03:23
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids
Tesla introduces new balance bike for kids