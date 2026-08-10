Cooler Master launches sales of a new adapter that protects graphics cards from overheating and burnout

Cooler Master, one of the leaders in the computer hardware market, has officially begun selling the GPU Shield Adapter (CMA-CEPC16XXBK1-GL), a device designed to ensure the safe use of modern graphics cards. First unveiled at CES 2026, the device is also referred to as GPU Guard by some sources. According to ixbt.com, it is not merely a cable extension, but incorporates a sophisticated two-stage safety system whose primary purpose is to protect expensive graphics card components from burning out. Ixbt.com reports this.

The 12V-2х6 power connector used in the latest-generation graphics cards has a distinctive design, creating a significant risk if it is not fully connected. This often causes the contacts to overheat and melt, potentially disabling the entire graphics adapter. The new adapter developed by Cooler Master specialists provides an important solution for preventing such emergencies.

Two-stage protection system and its capabilities

The protection mechanism of the new GPU Shield Adapter consists of two stages, providing users with additional peace of mind. The first stage features a visual and audible warning system. When the connector is properly and securely connected, a special indicator on the device lights up green. If a connection error or incomplete connection is detected, the indicator immediately turns red and emits an audible signal to alert the user.

The second stage is based on more advanced technology and continuously monitors the electrical current in real time. If the system detects any anomaly, voltage spike, or dangerous deviation, the device immediately intervenes to protect the graphics card from damage. This is particularly important for owners of modern high-power NVIDIA and other flagship graphics cards.

Price and sales availability

The useful device has initially gone on sale in the Chinese market. Locally, the Cooler Master adapter costs approximately 50 US dollars. Experts note that one of its main advantages is that it works seamlessly not only with products from a single brand, but also with power supplies from any manufacturer. Sales of the adapter are expected to begin in other countries in the near future.