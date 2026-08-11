Luis Enrique responds to Bradley Barcola transfer rumours

·47·Sport
Luis Enrique responds to Bradley Barcola transfer rumours

PSG head coach Luis Enrique flatly refused to answer the latest questions about forward Bradley Barcola’s future. This comes as English club Liverpool have begun actively pursuing the French winger, leaving the player’s future uncertain. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 23-year-old attracted widespread attention after scoring three goals at the World Cup. He has now returned to the Parisian squad and begun training in preparation for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Aston Villa in Salzburg.

Liverpool and the transfer process

The Merseyside club, a representative of the Premier League, have identified the talented player as their main target in the summer transfer window. Reports from France suggest that Barcola and the English club have already agreed personal terms, leaving only the transfer fee between the clubs to be settled.

Andoni Iraola, who has become Liverpool’s head coach, aims to strengthen the team’s wing play with pace and quality players. Although the club signed Ronald Araújo from Barcelona on loan and Víctor Muñoz permanently during the summer transfer window, they continue to search for a specialist winger.

Luis Enrique’s firm stance

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the prestigious match, Luis Enrique made his firm and unchanged position on the transfer rumours clear. He said he did not want to discuss players’ personal situations or transfer negotiations.

"I don’t want to talk about, and I don’t know anything about, any particular player," Enrique said. "Because whenever you are asked something positive or negative about a player, it is always dangerous. I am focused solely on my team."

At the same time, preparations for the Super Cup have not been going as planned for the PSG head coach. The fact that most of the squad only returned to training last Monday after taking part in the World Cup is creating additional difficulties for the manager.

Bradley BarcolaLuis EnriqueLiverpoolPSGTransfer
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