Juventus Draws Up Surprise Goalkeeper Plan

·87·Sport
Juventus Draws Up Surprise Goalkeeper Plan

Italian club Juventus has developed an unusual, long-term strategy to strengthen its goalkeeping department. The Turin side plans to sign Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The move is viewed as a temporary solution on the way to bringing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to the club in the future. Goal.com reports this.

According to French and Italian media reports, Paris Saint-Germain are finalizing the signing of Zion Suzuki from Parma for €30 million. The deal also includes a further €5 million in bonuses. However, the Japanese goalkeeper will not play for the Paris club and will immediately be sent to Italy to join Juventus on a one-season loan.

Long-Term Goal and the Transfer Market

During the transfer window, Juventus considered several candidates, including Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. However, Alisson Becker remains the top priority for head coach Luciano Spalletti. The manager wants to bring in the experienced Brazilian goalkeeper, whom he previously worked with Ronaldo.

According to ixbt.com and other sports sources, Alisson has reacted positively to the Turin club’s project and stated that he is ready to return to Italy. Nevertheless, Liverpool’s management has firmly rejected the possibility of selling its key player. The English club prefers to keep the goalkeeper until the end of his current contract.

Liverpool’s Position and the Role of the Experienced Goalkeeper

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has repeatedly stressed the importance of keeping experienced players in the squad. According to him, leaders such as Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez play a major role in helping young players adapt and serve as important examples in the dressing room.

For this reason, Liverpool’s management has categorically opposed the player’s transfer. Juventus plans to wait until his contract, which runs until June 2027, expires and then sign Alisson as a free agent. Zion Suzuki’s one-year loan agreement will serve as a temporary bridge during this period.

JuventusAlisson BeckerParis Saint-GermainLiverpoolTransfers
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