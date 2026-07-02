28 Toes and 30 Claws: Unique Cat Sets Guinness World Record

A cat born with significantly more toes than usual in the USA has been entered into the Guinness World Records. It has a total of 28 toe pads and 30 claws across its four paws.

Veterinarians explain this as a hereditary condition called polydactyly. While it occurs in some cats, such a high number of toes is considered extremely rare.

Despite the cat's unusual appearance, specialists stated that this feature does not harm its health.

There are various beliefs regarding polydactyl cats. Some people view them as animals that bring good luck to the home.

However, special attention to the claws is necessary when caring for such a cat. Because the claws are numerous and grow long, they require regular checking and trimming.