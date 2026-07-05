Why Did a Woman Kill Her Daughter and Four Grandchildren in the US

A horrific incident in which six family members died in New York State, USA, has shocked the public. According to preliminary investigation data, a 64-year-old woman poisoned her daughter and four grandchildren before taking her own life.

Daily Star According to the report, the tragedy was discovered after a neighbor became concerned. They went to the neighbors' house after not seeing them for several days, but despite knocking on the door, no one answered. Police officers then entered the apartment with the help of building management and found six family members dead.

The victims included a 44-year-old woman and her four children aged 13, 11, and 10. According to investigators' preliminary findings, the suspect poisoned them with medication. A large quantity of medication and a handwritten note were also found at the scene.

One expert did not rule out that one of the children may have died from a sharp object. Toxicological and forensic examinations are currently ongoing. Officials stated that a final conclusion on the exact causes of death has not yet been reached.

During the investigation, no evidence was found confirming the involvement of other individuals in the incident. Law enforcement agencies are treating the event as a consequence of a family dispute.

According to local media, the children's father was expected to gain temporary custody of the children in the coming days. This decision is believed to have caused the suspect's strong dissatisfaction.

The father, who lost his children, emphasized that the tragedy is hard to express in words, saying his life changed completely in an instant. A comprehensive investigation into this horrific incident is currently ongoing.