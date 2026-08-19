Curtis Jones Could Leave Liverpool for Inter

Italian champions Inter are close to completing the signing of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. According to BBC Sport, the Milan giants are preparing to pay around £30 million for the English footballer, and significant progress has been made in negotiations. This was reported by Goal.com .

The Serie A club had identified the 25-year-old as their primary target as they look to lower the average age of their squad and strengthen their midfield options. The parties are now agreeing the final minor details of the transfer, and there is growing confidence in Italy that the deal will be officially announced in the coming days.

The progress of the transfer negotiations

Inter had also tried to sign the midfielder at the beginning of the summer. In June, Liverpool rejected the Italian club’s verbal offer of £21.7 million, while the Merseyside side valued their academy graduate at £35 million. The fact that the player had only one year left on his current contract also influenced the negotiations.

Nevertheless, the gap between the clubs’ valuations narrowed significantly during talks in recent weeks. Liverpool’s hierarchy had demanded a fee reflecting the player’s experience and homegrown status, and the parties have ultimately moved close to an agreement worth £30 million.

Curtis Jones’ journey at Liverpool

For Curtis Jones, the transfer would bring an end to a long and memorable spell at the Merseyside club. He joined Liverpool’s academy at just nine years old and progressed through the youth teams before becoming an important first-team player. Since making his debut under Jürgen Klopp in 2019, he has made 228 appearances for the club.

Although the midfielder made 49 appearances in all competitions last season, he started only 18 Premier League matches. Competition under Arne Slot and stalled talks over a contract extension have increased Jones’ desire to continue his career in Italy.