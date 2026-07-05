How is Russia drawing students into the war?

·58·World
How is Russia drawing students into the war?

Russia is intensifying the recruitment of university, college, and technical school students into the army to cover growing losses in the war in Ukraine. They are being promoted the role of drone operator as a modern, high-tech, and relatively safe path.

However, according to BBC data, these promises do not always hold true in practice. 23-year-old Valery Averin, 18-year-old Vladislav Gorbunov, and Rahim Abdullin died at the front shortly after signing contracts to become drone operators.

Human rights defenders note that although students are promised one-year service, a high salary, and the opportunity to continue their studies, in practice military contracts can be automatically extended. Moreover, assignment to drone units is not guaranteed, and young people may be sent to other combat units.

According to BBC analysis, Russia's confirmed military losses have exceeded 230,000. Experts say the actual number of casualties could be close to 500,000.

According to a BBC Russian investigation, students with academic difficulties or those seeking academic leave are being actively urged to sign military contracts at some educational institutions in Russia. This shows that the war is penetrating not only the front but also the education system.

RussiaUkraineBBCValery AverinVladislav Gorbunov
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