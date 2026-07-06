The Sun sets another record: 26 powerful flares in one day

A two-year record for the number of solar flares recorded in a single day has been broken. This was reported by the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the laboratory, a total of 26 flares of class C and higher were observed on the Sun on July 5 between 00:00 and 23:59 Moscow time. In Universal Time, 24 flares were recorded during the same period. Experts note that this figure is the highest result in the last two years.

Scientists note that groups of sunspots, including the largest sunspot of the last decade, number 4478, are moving westward. It is expected to move to the side of the Sun not visible from Earth on July 7. If these spots persist over the next two weeks, they could return toward Earth in the second half of July. However, experts state that this probability is quite low.

According to the laboratory, the X-ray flux, which has increased tenfold over the past week, will now begin to gradually decline. If no new active regions appear on the Sun, its activity is expected to return to a relatively calm or "sleep" mode by the middle of the week.