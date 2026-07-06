Start date for the new season of Open Budget announced!

·0·Society
Start date for the new season of Open Budget announced!

The second season of the 2026 Participatory Budget will begin on July 15. This was announced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Project proposals will be accepted from July 15 to August 3. Following this, the submitted initiatives will undergo a screening process from August 4 to August 18.

The promotion phase is scheduled for August 19–21. The voting process will take place from August 22 to August 31.

The main winners will be determined based on the voting results. Additional winners will be announced from September 1 to September 10.

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