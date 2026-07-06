7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov

·1·Uzbekistan
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov

The Naroditsky Memorial Blitz 2026 tournament, held in Charlotte, USA, concluded with a victory for Uzbekistan's representative Javokhir Sindarov.

The Uzbek grandmaster scored 7.5 points in 9 rounds, securing the top spot on the tournament leaderboard.

This result marks another international trophy for Sindarov. He demonstrated high speed and precise play in the blitz matches to achieve the championship.

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