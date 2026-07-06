Five quintuplets born to a family in Andijan

Today, July 6, a rare event took place at Maternity Hospital No. 2 in the city of Andijan — five babies were born at once.

According to the Ministry of Health, the mother and the babies are in good condition and are under the supervision of qualified doctors.

Mother admitted with a diagnosis of multiple pregnancy

Nargiza Bekjonova, a resident of the Qayragochtosh neighborhood in Andijan, was brought to the maternity hospital with a diagnosis of multiple pregnancy.

Due to signs of premature labor, a cesarean section was performed.

The delivery was successful

The procedure was carried out with the participation of qualified obstetrician-gynecologists, neonatologists, and reanimatologists.

As a result of the doctors' efforts, three girls and two boys were born.

Weights of the babies reported

The birth weights of the quintuplets are as follows:

first baby — girl, 1450 grams;

second baby — boy, 1605 grams;

third baby — girl, 1495 grams;

fourth baby — boy, 1585 grams;

fifth baby — girl, 1205 grams.

Mother and children transferred to a specialized center

In order to provide specialized medical care, the mother and the babies were transferred to the Andijan regional branch of the Republican Specialized Scientific-Practical Medical Center for Mother and Child Health.

"At the moment, the five twins and their mother are feeling well under the supervision of qualified medical staff," the Ministry of Health's press service reported.

Five times the joy in one day — this event has become an unforgettable day not only for the family but for all of Andijan.