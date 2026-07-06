Natural Disaster in Europe: Forest Fires Are Spreading

·39·World
Natural Disaster in Europe: Forest Fires Are Spreading

Major forest fires raging in several European countries have engulfed thousands of hectares of land. In Spain, France, Portugal, and Greece, hundreds of firefighters, special equipment, and aviation forces have been mobilized to contain the flames. This was Deutsche Welle reported.

It is reported that two people, including a firefighter and a local resident, were seriously injured in a fire that started on the evening of July 4 in the Pyrénées-Orientales department of southern France. Nearly 5,000 residentshave been evacuated from the area. About 700 firefighters, 200 special vehicles, as well as dozens of planes and helicopters, have been involved in the firefighting efforts.

According to the French government, as of July, the risk of forest fires in 41 departments of the country has been assessed as high. In seven of them, the highest level of danger has been declared.

Due to a fire at a waste recycling plant near the Greek city of Thessaloniki, thick smoke spread to the city center. Authorities asked residents to close windows and stay indoors if possible. Because of the incident, three settlements and a care facility housing 157 people were evacuated. A 76-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with this event.

A major forest fire was also recorded in the western part of Athens. To extinguish it, 210 firefighters, volunteers, and special aviation were involved.

A fire that has been ongoing since July 3 in Spain's Girona province has burned nearly 2,200 hectares of land.

In the Vouzela municipality of Portugal, a fire that started in July has spread to an area of over 12,000 hectares . To extinguish it, 1,200 firefighters, 400 special vehicles, and 15 planes have been mobilized. At the same time, Spain sent 120 firefighters and 45 special vehicles to the neighboring country as aid.

According to local media, although the main fires in Portugal have been brought under control, pockets of flames still remain in some areas.

Experts note that these major forest fires observed in several European countries may be directly related to the anomalous hot weather recorded in June.

EuropeForest FiresClimate ChangeNatural DisasterEmergency
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