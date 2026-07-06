London's Chelsea Women's team has decided to extend its partnership with one of its most talented and promising forwards, Aggie Beever-Jones. According to information released by the club's press office, a new six-year contract has been signed with the 22-year-old player, running until 2030. This move is seen as a symbol of the club's high confidence in its academy graduates and its future strategic goals. This was reported by Goal.com.

Aggie Beever-Jones has been in the "Blues" system since she was nine years old. She has traveled a complex and successful path from the youth team to becoming an integral part of the senior squad. The new agreement is evidence of her growing reputation not only at the club but in English women's football as a whole. To date, the forward has made 97 appearances for the London club, scoring 32 goals.

From academy dream to first-team star

The player herself did not hide her excitement after the signing ceremony. "Chelsea has been my club since I was a child. It means so much to me and my family. Today is a proud day, and I am very happy to continue my journey in this blue shirt and create new memories," said Aggie Beever-Jones.

Former manager Emma Hayes played an invaluable role in Beever-Jones's rise to the professional level. The player acknowledges that it was Hayes who gave her the first opportunity in senior football and believed in her talent. This trust paid off, as Aggie played a key role in helping Chelsea achieve a domestic "treble" — winning three major trophies — in the 2024-25 season.

The forward's list of achievements is quite significant for her age. She is a two-time Women's Super League champion, as well as a two-time winner of both the FA Cup and the League Cup. Her efficiency and speed on the pitch have made her one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe.

Success on the international stage

Aggie Beever-Jones's brilliant performances for the club did not go unnoticed by England head coach Sarina Wiegman. She has already managed to prove herself for the "Lionesses." In particular, her hat-trick in just 30 minutes during the match against Portugal at Wembley Stadium caused a major stir in the football community.

She also reached the top of the podium at the 2025 Women's European Championship. A crucial goal against Wales during the tournament further solidified her international standing. By keeping such a talented player for the long term, Chelsea's management aims to continue its dominance in women's football for years to come.

This transfer policy demonstrates the London club's determination not only to assemble a star-studded squad but also to remain loyal to its traditions by retaining homegrown talent. Beever-Jones's contract, which runs until 2030, is recognized as one of the longest-term deals in modern women's football.