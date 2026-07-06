Over 800 people died in Germany due to extreme heat

More than 800 people died in Germany during the heatwave that lasted from the beginning of April to the end of June. The Robert Koch Institute calculated these figures for the period from April 6 to June 21.

The report states that hot weather was particularly dangerous for people with chronic illnesses. In many cases, high temperatures exacerbated existing conditions, leading to death.

Heat-related deaths are not always explicitly noted in medical records. For this reason, experts estimate the true scale using statistical methods.

To do this, data on deaths from the Federal Statistical Office and temperature readings from 52 weather stations across the country were studied.

The highest number of victims was recorded among citizens aged 85 and older, totaling nearly 500 people. There were 190 deaths among those aged 75–84 and 80 deaths among those aged 65–74. About 40 people under the age of 65 passed away.