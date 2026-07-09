Wreckage of plane that disappeared from radar found in the sea

The Pakistani government announced on July 7 that the wreckage of a Boeing 737-400 cargo plane, which disappeared from radar while flying from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, to Karachi, has been found. This was reported by Ian Petchenik, Director of Communications at Flightradar24.

It is reported that the wreckage of the aircraft belonging to K2 Airways was located in the Arabian Sea, approximately 98 kilometers south of the city of Ormara. Search and rescue services are currently continuing the search for the crew members. There were two pilots, two flight engineers, and one maintenance technician on board.

According to preliminary information, the plane disappeared from radar over the Arabian Sea, approximately 250 kilometers west of the port city of Karachi. The Pakistan Airports Authority stated that radar systems recorded the aircraft losing altitude rapidly and changing its flight path shortly before the incident. A few minutes earlier, the pilot had reported navigation system issues to air traffic controllers.

According to the flight tracking service Flightradar24, initial data obtained via ADS-B technology indicated that the aircraft may have crashed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the crew members following the crash. Search and rescue operations are being coordinated by the Pakistan Airports Authority. K2 Airways stated that it is working in close cooperation with all emergency services.

For reference, this Boeing 737-400 aircraft was originally designed for passenger transport and joined the Aeroflot fleet in 1999. Later, in 2004, it served with Garuda Indonesia. In 2012, it was converted into a cargo plane and was operated first by TNT Airways and later by ASL Airlines.