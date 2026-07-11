Another earthquake hits Venezuela, casualties reported

Venezuela is still struggling to emerge from a vortex of natural disasters. Today, July 11, another earthquake with a magnitude of 3 was recorded in the country's capital, Caracas. This was reported by The Guardian.

According to reports, the death toll from the powerful earthquakes that occurred on June 24 of this year has reached 4,118. Another 16,740 people have sustained injuries of varying severity, and thousands of citizens remain on the missing persons list.

Experts consider this natural disaster one of the most devastating earthquakes observed in Venezuela in over a century. In particular, many residential buildings and infrastructure in the coastal state of La Guaira have suffered serious damage.

Officials have announced that search and rescue operations for survivors have concluded. Nevertheless, citizens who have not been able to find their loved ones continue to search for them among the ruins.

Following the latest earthquake on July 11, people were evacuated from some buildings in Caracas as a precautionary measure.

At the same time, the United Nations in Venezuela has called for approximately 300 million US dollars in aid to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. According to preliminary estimates, the damage to housing and infrastructure is valued at 37 billion US dollars.