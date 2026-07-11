The trending cake ceremony at Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding has captured everyone's attention (video)

Videos of the wedding reception of Abbosbek Fayzullayev, a footballer known for his skills, have spread across social media.

It is reported that the footballer has married a young woman named Nisabonu. The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends, guests, and artists.

During the evening, the cake decoration process, which is becoming common at modern weddings, also took place. The videos show Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Nisabonu decorating a large heart-shaped cake together.

Afterward, the couple fed each other cake. This moment caught the attention of guests and social media users.

It is reported that singers Dilsoz and Munisa Rizayeva also performed at the wedding. Their performances were visible in the videos circulated from the ceremony.

Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding footage is still being actively discussed on social networks.