“If something happens to me...”: Trump reveals secret directive regarding Iran

US President Donald Trump has once again made a sharp statement regarding the possibility of an assassination attempt by Iran. He stated that he has left a standing order that if he is killed, Washington should launch an unprecedented military strike against Iran.

This statement comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Iran and has sparked significant discussion on the international stage.

Trump: “Bomb them like never before”

New York Post In an interview with the publication, Donald Trump said he considers himself one of Iran's primary targets.

According to him, instructions have been given to respond with unprecedented force against Iran should anything happen to him.

Trump also emphasized that it is not just about Iran's new assassination plot, but that Tehran's desire to eliminate him has been known for many years.

Why does Trump consider himself a target?

The publication writes that Iran has maintained a hostile stance toward Trump since General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike in 2020.

Since then, it has been noted that US intelligence services have strengthened the president's security and investigated potential threats multiple times.

In July 2024, during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, a bullet grazed Trump's ear. According to official reports, this incident has not been linked to Iran.

Tensions escalate further

In recent days, relations between the US and Iran have become even more strained.

According to reports, at the funeral ceremony for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khameneisome protesters carried banners with anti-Trump slogans.

At the same time, The New York Times reported that upon returning from a NATO summit, Trump used the old Air Force One instead of a new plane gifted by Qatar. The publication wrote that this decision was made based on security recommendations from the US Secret Service.

Iran denies allegations

Trump had previously claimed that the Iranian government had attempted to assassinate him twice. He linked these threats to US and Israeli actions against Iran.

However, Tehran officials have consistently and categorically denied all accusations regarding the preparation of an assassination attempt against Trump.

So far, no additional information has been provided by official US agencies regarding Trump's statements.