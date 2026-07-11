6-year-old child crushed under car tires dies at the scene

On July 1 of this year, a road traffic accident resulting in the death of a child occurred in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent.

According to reports, the incident took place on Choldaraxt Street. A moving Tracker vehicle struck a 6-year-old child who had run onto the road.

In the video capturing the incident, it can be seen that the child ended up in front of the vehicle, and the car continued moving. As a result of the tragic incident, the child died at the scene.

It is reported that the girl screaming for help in the video is the child's sister.

So far, no additional information has been provided by official authorities regarding the incident. The causes of the accident and a legal assessment of the driver's actions will be determined during the investigation.