Flood victims in China are being rescued with the help of drones (video)

·38·World
Flood victims in China are being rescued with the help of drones (video)

Heavy-lift drones have been deployed for rescue operations in flood-stricken regions of China. These modern devices are being used not only to deliver essential supplies but also to evacuate residents trapped in dangerous areas.

Videos circulating on social media show citizens stranded in flooded areas being transported to safety with the help of special drones. These clips have captured the attention of millions of users in a short time.

According to rescue services, such drones are primarily used to deliver food, drinking water, medicine, and other essential supplies. However, in critical situations, they are also being mobilized to extract people from hazardous zones.

Expertsnote that such technologies play a crucial role in accelerating rescue operations and saving lives when dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters.

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