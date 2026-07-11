Tragedy in Navoi: 3 teenagers drown in the Zarafshan River

·0·Society
Tragedy in Navoi: 3 teenagers drown in the Zarafshan River

A tragic incident occurred in the Karmana district of the Navoi region, resulting in the deaths of three teenagers who had gone swimming in the Zarafshan River. It has been reported that two of the victims were brothers.

According to preliminary information, four young men living in the Katta Masjid neighborhood went to the Zarafshan River to swim during the afternoon of July 8. While swimming, three of them were caught in the current and drowned.

Search and rescue operations were immediately launched following the incident. Rescuers from the Emergency Situations Departments of the Bukhara and Navoi regions conducted search efforts for several days using special equipment and motorized rubber boats.

As a result of the search operations, the bodies of the three minors were recovered at various distances from the scene on July 10.

It has been revealed that the victims were J.S. (born in 2008), O.T. (born in 2010), and J.S. (born in 2012), two of whom were brothers.

Relevant authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

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