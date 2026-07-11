Zelensky establishes new military command against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of a new military command specialized in striking strategic targets within Russian territory. This was reported by The Guardian.

The President stated that he signed a decree on July 10 to establish a "long-range strike" command. The new structure will focus on reducing Russia's war-fighting capacity, specifically by coordinating operations against energy and logistics infrastructure.

This statement follows reports from the Ukrainian military regarding strikes on oil refineries and fuel infrastructure in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Leningrad Oblast, and Rostov Oblast.

Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's drone forces, stated that 50 Russian fuel transport vessels have been damaged in recent days.

In response, it is reported that Russia has temporarily suspended vessel traffic through the Don-Azov Canal and has also temporarily canceled the acceptance of new applications for passage through the Kerch Strait.