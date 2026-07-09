45-year-old shepherd survives lion attack after 30 minutes

·112·World
45-year-old shepherd survives lion attack after 30 minutes

An unusual incident in the Indian state of Gujarat has shocked the public. A 45-year-old shepherd who was attacked by a lion managed to survive for nearly 30 minutes in the predator's grip. Most interestingly, he saved his life by remaining calm and not panicking. This was reported by The Times of India .

It is reported that the incident took place in Garajiya village, located in the Palitana region of Gujarat state. 45-year-old Kalu Parmar was suddenly attacked by a lion while out grazing his cows in the morning. The predator knocked him to the ground and held him down for nearly half an hour.

According to witnesses, the lion watched the shepherd's movements several times, but Kalu Parmar lay completely still without panicking. Some reports even suggest he stroked the animal in an attempt to calm it down. During this time, people nearby shouted and threw stones to scare the lion away.

“I was tying up my cow and standing in the yard. As I turned to go inside, something hit me hard from behind. I fell to the ground before I could realize what had happened. It took me a few seconds to understand that it was a lion,” says Kalu Parmar.

Videos circulating on social media show the lion standing over the shepherd lying on the ground. Later, as a result of the efforts of local residents and rescuers, the man was saved and taken to the hospital. Although various injuries were found on his body, doctors stated that his life is out of danger and his condition is stable.

Experts note that the number of conflicts between humans and Asiatic lions in this region has been increasing in recent years. Official authorities are currently continuing their investigation into the incident.

IndiaGujaratLion AttackWildlifeSurvival
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