Nani addresses Ronaldo after tough defeat: it's not just about the result

Portugal ended their 2026 World Cup campaign in the Round of 16. Following the 0-1 defeat against Spain, the focus has once again shifted to Cristiano Ronaldo and his future with the national team.

In such a situation, former Portugal midfielder Nani sent an emotional message to his former teammate.

A difficult end for Portugal

The Portugal national team was narrowly defeated by Spain in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

After this result, the team concluded its participation in the tournament. For Cristiano Ronaldo, this defeat was felt even more deeply, as he has been the primary symbol of the Portuguese national team for years.

Nani recalls Ronaldo's legacy

Nani took to social media to address Ronaldo, highlighting his place in the national team and in football.

"Your legacy in the national team and in football says it all. No result can erase the history and unforgettable moments you have created," Nani wrote.

In his view, one game or one defeat cannot diminish what Ronaldo has done for Portuguese football.

"I know how much you sacrificed for this jersey"

Nani played alongside Ronaldo in the national team for many years. Therefore, he stated that he knows well what the Portugal jersey means to Ronaldo.

"Cris, I was fortunate to experience many of those moments with you, and I know how much you sacrificed for this shirt," he said.

These words show that Ronaldo's journey with the national team is defined not only by goals and records but also by dedication.

Confidence in the team expressed

In his message, Nani supported not only Ronaldo but the entire Portugal national team.

"This team deserves respect, support, and belief," the former midfielder wrote.

He emphasized that every player representing Portugal feels this responsibility.

Another difficult moment for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest figures in the history of Portuguese football. However, after the defeat at the 2026 World Cup, his future with the national team is naturally back at the center of discussions.

Nani's message served as a reminder that years of history, victories, and dedication cannot be measured by a single result.