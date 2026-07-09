LG Display Study: 480 Hz Monitors Improve Gamer Performance by 38 Percent

South Korean tech giant LG Display has announced the results of an extensive scientific study on how monitor refresh rates affect gameplay. According to the report presented at an international scientific conference, 480 Hz OLED panels have been proven to significantly increase players' targeting accuracy compared to standard screens. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The study involved 31 volunteers who were not professional e-sports athletes. During the experiment, they played first-person shooter (FPS) games on monitors with 60, 240, 360, and 480 Hz refresh rates in random order. Scientists analyzed not only the players' objective metrics (hit rate and reaction time) but also their subjective experiences.

Record-breaking accuracy and rapid reaction

According to ixbt.com, the highest result was observed when moving from 60 Hz to 480 Hz: the participants' target accuracy increased by 38 percent. Notably, while a significant increase was recorded at 240 Hz, the transition to 480 Hz provided an additional 10 percent efficiency. This demonstrates that as the frame rate increases, gaming performance continues to improve linearly.

Players noted that images on high-refresh-rate screens appear much smoother, and tracking fast-moving objects becomes easier. This not only increases the chances of winning but also enhances the overall enjoyment of the game. Researchers attribute this effect to the technical superiority of OLED panels.

Reduced latency is the key to victory

The main advantage of high-refresh-rate monitors is the reduction of "input lag," the time between a user's action and its reflection on the screen. It was found that on 480 Hz monitors, this delay is more than 10 milliseconds lower than on 60 Hz screens. Even though this is a fraction of a second, it is crucial for accurately determining an opponent's position in dynamic games.

LG Display stated that it will continue to develop its line of high-refresh-rate OLED displays. The company's achievements in this area have been recognized internationally. In particular, the 27-inch 540/720 Hz dynamic refresh rate OLED panel developed by LG Display was awarded "Display of the Year" by the Society for Information Display (SID) in May of this year.

Demand for high-refresh-rate gaming monitors is also growing in the Uzbekistan market. LG Display's research shows that for amateurs wanting to reach a professional level, monitor specifications are not just marketing, but an important factor affecting real results. In the future, 480 Hz and higher frequencies are expected to become the standard.