Hidden Danger Before France vs Morocco: Three Players on the Tightrope

Today, July 9, the national teams of France and Morocco will face each other in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals.

Ahead of the big game, there is a specific concern within the French squad: three players are at risk of receiving a yellow card.

For France, it's not just Morocco that poses a threat, but also the cards

In the quarter-final stage, every episode is decisive. France must be careful not only against Morocco's attacks but also regarding their disciplinary situation.

If certain players receive a yellow card in today's match, they could miss the potential semi-final.

The three players at risk

Players in the French national team at risk of suspension:

Manu Koné;

Michael Olise;

Bradley Barcola.

If one of them receives a yellow card in the match against Morocco, they will not be able to help the team in the semi-final if they advance.

A potential major loss for the attack and midfield

Manu Koné operates in defensive midfield, while Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola play on the wings.

Therefore, each of them is an important figure for France's tactical system. Especially in a tense and physical match against Morocco, a careless move could have major consequences.

The match will be officiated by an Argentine referee

The France vs Morocco match will be officiated by Argentine referee Facundo Tello.

In a quarter-final level game, every foul, controversial episode, and yellow card can affect not only the match result but also the squad for the next stage.

The match against Morocco is a double test

France will try to overcome the Morocco hurdle today. However, in this match, the team must think not only about victory but also about who they will take to the potential semi-final.

One yellow card — and France's plans for the next stage could change.