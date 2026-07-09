Muhammad remains the most popular name in England

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Muhammad remains the most popular name in England

Among boys born in England and Wales in 2025, Muhammad has once again taken the top spot as the most popular name. This marks the third consecutive year that the name has been the most chosen for boys in the country.

According to official statistics, over the past year, nearly 6,000 babies were given the name Muhammad. This figure is nearly two thousand more than the name Noah, which ranked second. Muhammad and Noah have occupied the top positions on the list of most popular names for the last three years.

In this year's ranking, Leo and Luca also recorded high results, rising to third and fourth place. They surpassed names like Arthur, Oliver, and George, which held top spots in previous years.

According to analysis, other spellings of the name Muhammad also remain popular. Mohammed ranked 20th on the list of most popular names, while Mohammad took 55th place. Both variations were given to thousands of additional newborns.

Among girls, Olivia was again recorded as the most popular name for the consecutive year. Lily, Amelia, Isla, and Florence followed in the subsequent positions.

Experts note that the name Muhammad has not left the country's top ten since 2016. First entering the top 100 most popular names in 1997, the name is becoming increasingly popular every year.

The British Office for National Statistics attributes this trend to the growth of the Muslim population in the country. Currently, there are nearly 4 million Muslims living in the UK, accounting for approximately 6 percent of the country's population.

It is noted that for Muslim families, the name Muhammad is not only a name given to a child but also holds significant importance as a symbol of preserving religious and cultural values. At the same time, interest in names characteristic of various nationalities and cultures is growing in the country every year.

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