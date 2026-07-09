Peace proposals rejected: Putin prepares for a new offensive

·173·World
Peace proposals rejected: Putin prepares for a new offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin is firmly rejecting proposals for peace negotiations with Ukraine and intends to escalate the conflict in the coming months. This was reported by the influential Reuters news agency, citing three independent sources close to the Kremlin. Zamin.uz provides details on the Russian leadership's front-line plans and the internal situation within Kremlin circles.

Those who proposed a 'ceasefire' were criticized

According to one of the agency's interlocutors, Vladimir Putin currently holds an "absolutely uncompromising position" regarding the full control of the remaining unoccupied parts of the Donetsk region.

Internal sources in the Kremlin revealed a very interesting detail:

  • A group of advisors recently suggested to the Russian president that he temporarily halt the war on the front line and introduce a ceasefire regime However, Putin sharply criticized the plan of this group of advisors and rejected the proposal.

  • Insiders state that the Russian leader is firmly "convinced" that his military will soon fully occupy the entire Donbas region.

  • Strikes on oil refineries have further angered Putin

Reuters

sources explain that the intensification of drone and missile strikes by Ukraine on oil refineries (NPZ) within Russian territory has not yielded the expected result. On the contrary, this situation has further strengthened Putin's determination to continue combat operations to the end. A source who meets regularly with the Russian president says that a new stage of escalation on the front in the coming months is "highly probable." However, exactly what form this escalation will take and in which direction it will be carried out has not been disclosed.

Kremlin reaction: Peskov's official statement

Reuters

reached out to the Kremlin press service for an official comment regarding this information. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov assessed the situation as follows: Dmitry Peskov's statement:

"Russia is always ready to resolve the conflict peacefully. However, our country has sufficient military and economic potential to act independently and continue the special military operation to the end, without being dependent on anyone." Experts believe that this information leaked from the Kremlin shows that it is difficult to hope for peace on the Ukrainian front in the near future and that the parties are entering a stage of new, more intense clashes.

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Vladimir PutinRussiaUkraineReutersDonetsk
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