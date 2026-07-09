Tragedy in the city that produces 20 percent of the world's footwear

·204·World
Tragedy in the city that produces 20 percent of the world's footwear

A massive fire broke out on July 9 at a large shoe factory in Jinjiang, located in China's Fujian province. According to preliminary reports, as a result of this tragic incident, at least 28 people have died. The death toll may rise as rescue operations are still ongoing. This was reported by BBC .

Local Xinhua news agency footage shows thick black smoke rising from the factory building, with some employees trapped on the roof in hopes of rescue. Upon receiving reports of the fire, hundreds of firefighters and rescue services were dispatched to the scene.

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a statement regarding the tragedy, expressing deep regret over the loss of life. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the causes of the fire, the identification of those responsible, and their strict prosecution under the law.

Jinjiang city in Fujian province is known globally as China's 'shoe capital' . According to official data, nearly 20 percent of the world's sports shoes are produced in this very city. Therefore, this region is considered one of the country's largest industrial hubs.

According to preliminary information, the fire started around 12:00 local time at the Huiteng Footwear factory . Immediately after the incident, hundreds of rescuers and firefighting equipment arrived at the scene. More than 200 people were evacuated from the factory to a safe area. No precise information on the number of injured has been released yet.

According to initial investigation findings, the fire may have started on the first floor of the factory. Because highly flammable materials and raw materials for production were stored in this area, the flames spread throughout the entire building in a very short time.

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