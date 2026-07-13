On the Brink of a New War in the Strait of Hormuz: US Launches Airstrikes on Iran

·32·World
On the Brink of a New War in the Strait of Hormuz: US Launches Airstrikes on Iran

The military-political situation in the Middle East has reached a boiling point. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has officially announced new airstrikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. Washington states that this operation was carried out to limit Iran's ability to threaten civilian and commercial vessels.

The situation in the region has escalated following this major military confrontation. Zamin.uz provides the hottest details of the events.

Powerful explosions and casualties in Iranian cities

According to CENTCOM, the latest airstrikes were carried out under the direct orders of US President Donald Trump. The strikes are aimed at ensuring the safety of vessels moving freely through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iranian state television (IRIB), terrible explosions occurred in the following areas:

  • Bandar Abbas the western part of the port city;

  • Sirik surroundings of the city;

  • Qeshm Island and adjacent to the strait Jask city.

According to a statement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), one person was killed and two others were seriously injured on Qeshm Island as a result of the US attack.

Threat to close the strait: Global oil trade at risk

Following the conflict, the IRGC issued a statement that could strike the global economy. According to it, the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 percent of the world's oil trade passes, “will remain closed until the US intervention in the region ends” was announced.

However, the US side immediately rejected this claim. CENTCOM and President Donald Trump emphasized that the strait is not under Iranian control and that international maritime traffic continues as usual.

Iran's retaliatory strikes on US facilities in neighboring countries

On July 12, the US military attacked nearly 140 military targets in Iran (including missile and drone depots). This was the US response to GFS Galaxy the attack on the container ship by Iran.

In response, Tehran did not remain silent. Iran announced that it had launched missile strikes on targets used by the US military in Qatar, Oman, and Jordan. The main facilities under attack were:

  1. Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar

  2. Facilities at the Port of Duqm in Oman

Tehran also claims that another ship has been disabled in the Strait of Hormuz.

Truce broken: Trump cancels the agreement

In fact, a peace and safe navigation agreement was signed between the US and Iran on June 17 of this year. However, the situation escalated again starting June 25. The parties are accusing each other of violating the truce.

At the recent NATO summit, US President Donald Trump announced that the memorandum of understanding with Iran had effectively lost its force and that oil sanctions against Iran had been reinstated. Closed-door negotiations held on July 11 ended without any results.

Brief chronology of the conflict:

Date

Event development

Result / Status

June 17

Truce signed between US and Iran

Aiming to restore security

June 25

Attacks on Iranian commercial vessels began

Truce terms violated

July 8

Donald Trump reinstated sanctions

Agreement lost its force

July 12

US struck 140 Iranian targets

Missile and drone depots destroyed

New statement

Iran struck US bases in Qatar and Oman

Threats to close the strait

Middle EastStrait of HormuzIranUnited StatesMilitary Conflict
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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