The President personally took a girl who was discriminated against at school by the hand and walked her to class

A touching incident took place in the city of Gostivar, North Macedonia, in February 2022. 11-year-old Embla Ademi was discriminated against at school by parents and some of her classmates.

Because Embla has Down syndrome, some parents opposed her studying in the same class as their children. They organized a boycott, claiming that the girl was disrupting the learning process. These accusations were said to be unfounded.

As a result, the girl was separated from her classmates and forced to attend classes alone. Once the incident became public, the country's president, Stevo Pendarovski, did not remain indifferent.

The President visited Embla's home and gave her a gift. Then, he took the girl by the hand and walked her to school. This gesture was widely seen as a sign of support for children with special needs.

Pendarovski emphasized that inclusive education is important for every child. He stated that the behavior of those who engaged in discrimination was unjustifiable.