Two dangerous infections spreading in the USA, dozens hospitalized

·47·World
Two dangerous infections spreading in the USA, dozens hospitalized

Two different infectious diseases being recorded in succession in the Long Island region of New York State, USA, are causing serious concern among health experts. In the region, a parasite causing severe diarrhea, cyclosporiasis is being detected, while on the other hand, salmonella bacteria-related cases have led to dozens of citizens being hospitalized.

According to local health authorities, in Nassau County, cyclosporiasis has been officially confirmed in 17 cases. Expertsstate that this parasite is mainly transmitted through imported fruits and vegetables and causes severe diarrhea in patients that can last for more than a month. In June alone, 11 new cases were recorded.

Alissa Zohrabian, a representative of the Nassau County Department of Health, said the agency is closely monitoring all cases of cyclosporiasis identified among county residents. The rise in cases of this disease across the US is also under special surveillance.

A woman in a white t-shirt holding her abdomen due to pain.

According to reports, the 17 cases recorded during this period of the current year show a significant increase compared to the 10 cases in the same period last year.

Health experts advise citizens to wash their hands thoroughly with soap before and after handling raw fruits and vegetables, to clean all produce thoroughly before consumption, and to use separate clean cutting boards and kitchen utensils.

It is also noted that cooking food at a temperature of at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 70°C) helps to eliminate the parasite.

According to the New York State Department of Health, more than 400 cases of cyclosporiasis have been recorded across the state, with the majority occurring in New York City.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of July 11, nearly 850 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have been recorded in 31 states. Of these, 86 people were hospitalized.

A map of US states marked in various shades of blue.

The CDC also stated that it is currently conducting additional analysis on more than 1,500 probable cases . The goal is to confirm whether these illnesses are cases of cyclosporiasis contracted within the US.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County on Long Island is also battling the spread of another dangerous disease — salmonella . Preliminary information suggests the infection may be linked to the Palm Tree Music Festival held at a local Indian reservation.

Officials and sources report that since July 1, 58 patients have been hospitalizedwith symptoms of salmonella. Experts are continuing investigations to identify the source of the disease and prevent it from spreading further.

USANew YorkNassauCDC
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