Mojtaba Khamenei: “Trump’s signature is no longer worth trusting”

Supreme Leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei accused the USof repeatedly failing to comply with agreements made with Iran, emphasizing that this situation has seriously undermined the credibility of US President Donald Trump's signature. He wrote about this on his X social media page.

In his statement, Khamenei noted that Washington has repeatedly violated memoranda of understanding reached with Iran and its own commitments. In his view, this clearly demonstrates that the US leader's signature is “completely worthless and untrustworthy.”

The Supreme Leader of Iran also issued a stern warning to the US, stating that “the Iranian people and the resistance front can teach America an unforgettable lesson if necessary.”