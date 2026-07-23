Congo in the grip of Ebola epidemic: Nearly 3 million children at risk

In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ebola epidemic is becoming an increasing threat to children. UNICEF reports that the number of infected people has reached nearly 1,000, and nearly 3 million minors are living in high-risk areas.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stated that there are children in Ituri who have lost their mother or both parents due to Ebola. As of June 19, children and adolescents accounted for nearly 15 percent of confirmed cases. More than 25 percent of those who died also fell into this age group.

The likelihood of children and adolescents dying from the disease is nearly twice as high as that of adults. Mongbwalu, Rwampara, and Bunia remain the main epicenters. Cases have also been recorded in North Kivu and South Kivu.

In Ituri, 135 children who lost their parents have been provided with psychological support, social services, and alternative care. A special nursery for infants separated from their parents is operating at the treatment center, and two more centers are expected to open. The epidemic is also cutting some children off from school, medical care, food, clean water, and sanitation services. This situation is further complicating their daily lives.