Who will have their «child allowance» suspended starting August? New condition announced

The six-month period for certain families who were assigned child allowances or material assistance in February 2026 is coming to an end. Starting in August, the continuation of payments will depend on the official employment of able-bodied members within the family.

However, this change will not apply equally to all allowance-receiving families. Payments will not be automatically suspended en masse — the category and employment status of each family in the Social Register will be reviewed individually.

Why is August becoming a crucial month?

According to the Presidential Decree No. PF-258 dated December 26, 2025, a unified Social Register was launched in Uzbekistan starting February 1, 2026.

Under this register, families are divided into three categories based on their socio-economic status:

«family under state provision»;

«poor family»;

«family at the poverty threshold».

In accordance with the new procedure, child allowances or material assistance for those in the «poor family» category are initially assigned for six months, on the condition that able-bodied members are officially employed.

For families that began receiving payments in February, the six-month period covers February–July. Therefore, whether or not they have met the employment condition starting in August is of decisive importance.

If the able-bodied members of the family are officially employed, payments will continue without the need for an additional application.

Which families may have their allowances suspended?

The main risk applies to families registered in the Social Register as a «poor family», but whose able-bodied members lack official employment.

Payments may not be continued in the following cases:

if the able-bodied member has not officially found a job within six months;

if official entrepreneurial or self-employment activities have not been established;

if they have unjustifiably refused suitable employment offered by the employment authority two or more times;

if their official employment is not confirmed in electronic systems.

If it is determined that the employment requirement has not been met, the child allowance or material assistance will be suspended starting the following month. Official information regarding social assistance also lists the expiration of the six-month period and failure to meet the employment condition as grounds for denial.

What needs to be done to maintain the payment?

The able-bodied family member must ensure their official employment. There are several legal ways to do this:

entering into formal employment based on a labor contract;

registering as an individual entrepreneur;

paying established taxes on time;

registering as a self-employed person;

paying the required social tax;

registering as a job seeker with the employment authority.

Simply saying «I am working» verbally will not be sufficient. Information is verified electronically through labor, tax, and social protection information systems.

If official employment is secured, it is stipulated that child allowances or material assistance for families in the «poor family» category will continue uninterrupted without the need for additional applications.

Will all unemployed citizens be deprived of the allowance?

No. The requirement to work is not applied uniformly to every person who appears able-bodied.

For example, there may be exceptions for those caring for a young child, studying in full-time education, persons with disabilities, those caring for a dependent relative, and other categories defined by legislation.

Therefore, the mere presence of an unemployed person in the family does not mean the payment will necessarily be canceled. First, it is verified whether their unemployment is related to a legal exception.

What happens to «families under state provision»?

The six-month employment condition does not apply to the «family under state provision» category.

For families in this category, child allowances and material assistance are paid regardless of the employment status of family members for as long as they remain in this category. Their socio-economic status is usually reassessed 12 months after being included in the register.

Therefore, the report that «everyone's child allowance will be suspended in August» is untrue.

How is the decision made?

Family data is automatically checked through the «Single Register» information system. The system retrieves data on employment, income, and registry category from interdepartmental databases.

Decisions on assigning, continuing, or denying child allowances are also made electronically. To apply, you can use:

The «Inson» social services center;

The Public Services Center;

The social worker in the mahalla;

The Unified Interactive State Services Portal;

«Baraka» or social card services.

What needs to be checked before August?

It is advisable for families receiving payments since February to clarify the following information without waiting for August:

Which category does the family belong to in the Social Register? Is the employment of able-bodied members formalized? Has the labor contract been entered into the electronic system? Have taxes for entrepreneurship or self-employment been paid? Is the unemployed person officially registered with the employment authority? Does the unemployed family member fall under an exception category?

If there is an error in the electronic data, it is much easier to correct it before the payment is suspended rather than after. Bureaucracy is sometimes like Wi-Fi: the signal can disappear right when you need it most.

Main conclusion

Child allowances for all families will not be canceled starting August 2026. The change primarily affects those in the «poor family» category who were assigned payments in February and failed to ensure the official employment of their able-bodied members within six months.

If the official employment condition is met, payments will continue without an additional application. If the condition is not met, the allowance or material assistance may be suspended starting the following month.

In your opinion, is linking child allowances to the official employment of parents the right decision?