Artificial Intelligence and Classic Design: Nokia 250 4G Smart Introduced

HMD is preparing to release a new classic feature phone under the legendary Nokia brand. According to ixbt.com, this device, named Nokia 250 4G Smart, combines a traditional compact design with modern technologies, including artificial intelligence features. According to Ixbt.com reports .

Although the price and official release date of the model have not yet been disclosed, its technical specifications have become known through reliable sources on the internet. In particular, the insider known as smashx_60, famous for accurate leaks in the mobile tech world, revealed the full parameters of the new gadget.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The device is equipped with a Unisoc T137 processor operating at a clock frequency of 1.3 GHz, which provides sufficient power for simple daily tasks. The hardware also features 256 MB of RAM and 2 GB of internal storage, making these figures optimal for basic calls and messaging.

On the front is a 2.8-inch screen, allowing users to comfortably read information. Despite its compact size, the phone has a dual SIM slot supporting modern communication standards, including LTE networks.

Durability and Additional Features

Body protected against dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard

1950 mAh battery and a modern USB-C port

Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack

Wi-Fi hotspot and Cloud Phone function

Two cameras, VGA and 2 megapixels, are installed on the back panel of the device. Also, in line with modern demands, the gadget includes AI-based capabilities, including a voice translator and a QR code recognition system.

The new phone is not only a simple communication tool but also includes convenient apps like Alipay payment service and Express Chat. HMD plans to further strengthen its position in the traditional feature phone market through such compact and functional devices.