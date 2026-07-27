Chelsea Considering Danny Welbeck Transfer

London club Chelsea are seriously considering Brighton forward Danny Welbeck as an option to add experience to their attacking line. According to reports from The Athletic, bringing the experienced player to the team is the personal initiative of head coach Xabi Alonso. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Having relied on young and promising players in recent seasons, Chelsea's management has decided to make a change in their transfer policy. The newly appointed Spanish specialist feels the need for players who, alongside the youth, can provide leadership in the dressing room and have extensive experience in the English Premier League.

Currently approaching 35 years of age, the England international has entered the final 12 months of his current contract with Brighton. Although the Seagulls are reluctant to let go of their key player, the opportunity for the player to move to a major club late in his career could play a decisive role in negotiations.

Consistency and high results

The interest in Welbeck is not just a temporary whim. The experienced striker has just completed one of the most productive seasons of his long football career. Last season, he appeared in 37 out of 38 Premier League matches for Brighton, scoring 13 goals.

Xabi Alonso believes that precisely this kind of consistency and reliability is currently lacking in Chelsea's attacking line at Stamford Bridge. The Blues' management is now ready to combine long-term projects with the addition of Premier League-experienced players capable of delivering immediate results.

Other squad changes

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are not stopping at Welbeck alone. The Londoners have also targeted experienced players such as Granit Xhaka and John Stones to bring immediate maturity to the squad.

It is also reported that not only Chelsea, but other European giants have shown interest in Welbeck. In particular, Manchester United explored the option of bringing their academy graduate back to Old Trafford during the last summer transfer window.

Welbeck's transfer is also expected to impact the future of several forwards currently at Chelsea. The club is prepared to listen to offers for Liam Delap and Emmanuel Emegha, while young player Marc Guiu could leave the club on loan or permanently to gain regular playing time.