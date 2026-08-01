Mystery Behind Deaths of Missing Brother and Sister in Thailand Clarified

·92·World
Mystery Behind Deaths of Missing Brother and Sister in Thailand Clarified

The deaths of 22-year-old Russian Diana Nazimova and her 17-year-old brother Roman Nazimov in Thailand caused a major outcry. Law enforcement agencies have detained two suspects in the murder, as reported by Khaosod .

It is reported that Diana and Roman left their home in the July 26 at around 04:00 AM in the Huay Yai area near Pattaya on a Honda motorcycle to head to a nearby store. Shortly after, communication with them was lost. Before disappearing, Diana sent her mother a message saying “Emergency” and wrote that someone was following them. Additionally, a warning appeared on her phone that an unknown Bluetooth tracker had been detected, after which both of their phones were turned off.

After their mother contacted the police, officers, local residents, and cynologists were involved in the search. Surveillance cameras revealed that another motorcycle was following the Russians. Later, parts of their Honda motorcycle were found buried in an old cemetery area in Chonburi Province.

During the investigation, 43-year-old Tana ("Pong") and 39-year-old Thongchai ("Thong") were identified as the main suspects. They were July 31 arrested while trying to flee.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to attempting to steal the motorcycle. According to them, Roman was shot and killed after offering resistance, while Diana died as a result of being beaten. Afterwards, in order to hide the traces of the crime, they buried the bodies in the Khao Chi Chan area and dismantled the motorcycle, burying the parts separately.

Police are currently continuing investigative actions. Additionally, two other individuals are being questioned on suspicion of having assisted the suspects, but they have denied all charges.

ThailandPattayaHondaChonburiKhaosod
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