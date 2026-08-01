Newcastle Delays Bid for Tottenham Midfielder Until August

·24·Sport
Newcastle Delays Bid for Tottenham Midfielder Until August

Newcastle United has decided not to submit an official transfer bid for Sweden national team midfielder Lucas Bergvall until August 16. According to Goal.com, this strategic delay is being implemented intentionally to comply with UEFA regulations and prevent financial issues. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

It is known that during the current summer transfer window, player exchanges between teams and Financial Fair Play rules are under strict control. Through this tactical step, Newcastle plans to bypass the new 45-day transfer rule introduced by UEFA. This is directly related to Sandro Tonali's move to Tottenham.

Reasons for Delaying the Transfer

Sandro Tonali left St James' Park at the beginning of July and moved to Tottenham. Stefan Borson, former financial advisor to Manchester City, noted that Newcastle must wait for a certain period to avoid potential restrictions arising precisely from this transfer.

In an interview with Football Insider, Borson noted that they are closely monitoring the situation regarding Newcastle and must wait for the 45-day period to expire so that this situation is not assessed as a player swap related to the Tonali transfer. Once this period expires, the path will open for the club to continue negotiations.

Bergvall's Situation at Tottenham

Lucas Bergvall wants to leave the team in the summer because he has lost his place in the starting lineup at the London club. New transfers made by Tottenham to strengthen the squad have significantly limited the Swedish footballer's chances of playing.

Earlier, Tottenham rejected a €50 million (approximately £42 million) bid from an unnamed English club. The Londoners are demanding around £60 million to sell the player and remain firm in their position.

Newcastle, meanwhile, continues the process of squad renewal. According to reports, head coach Eddie Howe may leave the team, with Al-Hilal boss Matthias Jaissle viewed as the main candidate to replace him. Additionally, the potential departures of players like Toni Kroos and Anthony Gordon, as well as Bruno Guimarães's possible move to Arsenal, are making the club's transition period even more complicated.

NewcastleTottenhamLucas BergvallTransferUEFA
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