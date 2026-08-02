Tragic Death of Moroccan Female Footballer: Migration Crisis Continues

Faten Ben Amar al-Aziziy, a footballer for the Moroccan club Moghreb Athletic Tetouan, died while attempting to swim to the Spanish city of Ceuta. She tried to cross the strait with a group of migrants, but was unable to cope with the strong current and drowned.

"Faten Ben Amar al-Aziziy is one of the victims of the migration crisis between Morocco and Ceuta," writes Mundo Deportivo.

According to Spanish authorities, nearly 60,000 migrants have attempted to cross the border between Morocco and Ceuta this year. The death toll stands at at least 67. Moroccan authorities have not provided precise data on the dead and missing, while local media report at least 17 deaths.

What is known?

The female footballer died while attempting to swim across with migrants.

The migration crisis between Morocco and Ceuta continues with tragic consequences in 2024.

The number of dead and missing in attempts to cross the border is being identified.

The mass entry into Ceuta and the migration problem have once again become the center of discussion in Europe. What are your thoughts on this? Leave a comment and share the article with your loved ones on Telegram or other social networks.