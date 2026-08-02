Powerful Explosion at Moscow Restaurant: Casualties and Injuries Reported

·49·World
Powerful Explosion at Moscow Restaurant: Casualties and Injuries Reported

A powerful explosion occurred on the evening of August 2 at a restaurant located on Kudrin Square in central Moscow. According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the explosion took place at 20:10 local time.

"According to preliminary data, 3 people were killed and 15 others sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the explosion," Moscow police reported.

The Investigative Committee stated that the exact number of dead and wounded is being verified. Following the blast, the Moscow Transport Department announced that traffic on the streets around Kudrin Square has been suspended.

What is known?

  • The cause of the explosion has not yet been officially announced.

  • The number of dead and injured is being specified by official authorities.

  • Traffic in central Moscow has been completely halted.

"Investigations into the cause and consequences of the explosion are currently underway," an official statement reads.

This incident on Kudrin Square has caused concern among Moscow residents and visitors. All official updates regarding the incident will be continuously updated.

What are your thoughts on this incident? Leave a comment and share this news with your loved ones on Telegram or other social networks.

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