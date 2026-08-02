Shooting in Idaho, USA: Casualties and Injuries Reported

On August 1, a shooting occurred near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho. According to Reuters, an armed individual opened fire at a shopping center at around 2:30 PM local time. As a result of the gunfire, 3 people died, including the attacker. The number of wounded is at least 2.

"There is currently no threat to the public. The gunman has also been killed," said the Twin Falls Police Chief.

The Public Relations Department reported that the area where the incident took place was crowded, and the victims are currently in the hospital. Police are investigating the motives behind the shooting. Following the incident, major roads and bridges in the city were temporarily closed.

What is known?

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Number of dead: 3 people (including the attacker).

Injured: 2 people, currently in the hospital.

Traffic in the area is temporarily restricted.

The city of Twin Falls in Idaho has a population of around 50,000 and is located in the Magic Valley region.

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