Hedgehog painted blue dies after a week-long struggle

·50·World
Hedgehog painted blue dies after a week-long struggle

Cruelty to animals in Great Britain has shocked the public once again. A hedgehog, found with its body almost entirely covered in blue and yellow paint, was brought to a rescue center in critical condition and died a few days later.

Reports say the incident took place in the Yeadon area near the city of Leeds, England. A local woman spotted the strangely colored hedgehog in her backyard and immediately contacted a rescue service. The animal was named Honey, and specialists began treatment.

Yerdagi ko‘k va yashil rangga bo‘yalgan ignali tipratikan.

According to rescue center head Diane Cook, the hedgehog's body—except for its face, belly, and paws—was almost completely covered in a thick layer of paint. Because the paint was not water-soluble, it had to be cleaned off each spine individually.

Specialists noted that the paint formed such a thick layer that the hedgehog's spines stuck together. This restricted its ability to move freely and curl up into a ball for protection.

Additionally, the animal experienced severe breathing difficulties. Veterinarians stated that this condition may have been caused by toxic fumes from the paint or chemicals entering its system while attempting to clean it.

According to some assumptions, unknown individuals may have painted the hedgehog to make it resemble the famous character Sonic or to match the colors of a local football club. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.

A week later, the rescue service announced that Honey could not survive the struggle for life and had died.

"I am deeply devastated by this news. I simply cannot understand how some people can treat living creatures with such cruelty," said rescue center head Diane Cook.

In connection with the incident, police have detained two men and two teenagers on suspicion of intentionally inflicting suffering on a protected animal. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Great BritainLeedsEnglandSonicDiane Cook
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