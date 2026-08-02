Main problem with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 screen resurfaces

·25·Technology
Main problem with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 screen resurfaces

Shortly after the presentation of Samsung's next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the first test results were published. According to ixbt.com, the Flex Titanium construction, one of the main features of the new device, failed to show the expected results after just the first week, and the crease in the center of the screen remained noticeable. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During the presentation ceremony, the South Korean tech giant promised that the new titanium support structure would smooth out the crease under the flexible display to a nearly invisible level and reliably protect it from repeated opening and closing. Indeed, when the new device was first unboxed, experts were amazed by how perfectly flat its surface was.

Changes after one week of use

However, early reviewers and experts who actively used the device for a week noted that significant changes occurred during use. Published video guides and comparison materials clearly demonstrated the difference between the initial state of the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra models and the units that underwent a one-week test.

According to these comparisons, after a week of use, the crease in the middle of the screen became noticeable again, just like before. This indicates that the technology boasted about by Samsung engineers has not fully eliminated the main pain point of foldable gadgets.

Comparison with competitors

During the testing process, not only Samsung devices but also other similar gadgets on the market were compared. In particular, the Oppo Find N6 foldable smartphone was subjected to the same duration of testing, and it was revealed that it maintained a less pronounced crease compared to its rival.

This situation once again confirms that foldable screen technology in the modern mobile industry is still far from perfect and engineers still have many tasks to solve. Although the titanium alloy construction increases screen durability, it failed to eliminate the crease problem long-term.

The real-world effectiveness of this technology and its long-term durability will only become fully clear after several months of active use and once Samsung unveils its next-generation foldable devices.

SamsungGalaxy Z Fold 8SmartphonesTechnologyGadgets
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