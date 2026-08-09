Andrey Santos: “I Can Take Casemiro’s Place at Manchester United”

Midfielder Andrey Santos, who joined Manchester United from London club Chelsea during the summer transfer window, firmly believes he can fully fill the void left by his compatriot Casemiro at his new club. Valued at £50 million, the transfer is seen as a key step in Michael Carrick’s squad rebuilding and long-term strategy. As Goal.com reports .

The fierce competition for places at Chelsea, including Moisés Caicedo’s new contract and Enzo Fernández’s hefty price tag, limited the Brazilian’s chances of earning a regular starting berth and prompted his move to Old Trafford. According to Goal.com, the player and his family gladly accepted the offer as soon as the opportunity arose.

Michael Carrick’s New Midfield Anchor

While five-time Champions League winner Casemiro continues his career alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, Manchester United had been forced to look for a worthy successor. The 22-year-old Andrey Santos started all of the pre-season matches and produced a confident performance against Paris Saint-Germain, showcasing his technical ability and defensive awareness.

The player himself also noted that operating in the middle of the pitch in Michael Carrick’s 4-2-3-1 system suits his style. He said his main responsibilities are helping his teammates out of possession and initiating attacks by breaking through the lines.

A Step Toward the Future and Farewell to London

Andrey Santos expressed his gratitude for his time at Chelsea and said he had no complaints about his former employers, but that his full attention is now focused on his career at Manchester United. According to the midfielder, Manchester has become his new home, and he aims to win trophies here for many years.

While the club spent £70 million on Casemiro in 2022, this time it has placed its faith in the younger and highly promising Andrey Santos. The player himself firmly stated that, despite feeling the pressure of following his legendary compatriot, he is ready to match Casemiro’s achievements from last season and give everything on the pitch.