Arsenal suffer major blow: Mikel Arteta discusses defenders’ injuries

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Arsenal suffer major blow: Mikel Arteta discusses defenders’ injuries

Ahead of the new Premier League season Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed serious concern over injuries to key defenders William Saliba and Jurriën Timber. According to Goal.com, the London club boss admitted that the team could lose two of its leading players for an extended period, which could seriously affect its objectives this season. This was reported by Goal.com.

The worrying news emerged after the team’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund in a friendly at Emirates Stadium. The London side lost the match 3–2. According to the manager, William Saliba is currently resting because of chronic lower-back pain following the 2026 World Cup, while Jurriën Timber is undergoing treatment for a groin problem.

The absence of key players has changed the team’s plans

Mikel Arteta stressed that he could not give a precise timeline for the players’ return. He said that although Jurriën Timber’s rehabilitation was progressing positively and he had begun training on the pitch, he would need several more weeks before returning to action. William Saliba, meanwhile, is being kept in complete rest to prevent his injury from worsening.

Saliba’s absence is a major blow for the team. The 25-year-old French centre-back was a crucial part of Arsenal’s defence last season and played a key role in the club’s best results. His absence in previous seasons had also been linked to a decline in the team’s performances.

Could Arsenal make new moves in the transfer market

Although Arsenal currently have defenders such as Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White, the squad’s depth is already being tested before the season begins. Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta indicated at a press conference that he would not immediately begin searching the transfer market for a new centre-back.

In the manager’s view, the players already in the squad must take greater collective responsibility and cover the defensive gaps in a timely manner. The team’s upcoming fixtures include a friendly against Como and the Community Shield match against Manchester City.

ArsenalMikel ArtetaWilliam SalibaPremier LeagueFootball News
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