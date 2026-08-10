Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, sharply condemned Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Serbia and his position on Kosovo. The lawmaker said such statements are causing Kyiv to lose its most reliable allies in the region.

The lawmaker published these critical remarks on his official Telegram channel.

“We are losing our allies because of the president’s answers”

Commenting on Zelenskyy's appearance in Serbia and the subsequent removal of the Ukrainian flag in Pristina, Kosovo's capital, Oleksiy Goncharenko assessed the situation as follows:

“Kosovo is one of the closest partner states in the Balkans. Failing to recognize it is yet another diagnosis of our president. It is a diagnosis of a complete lack of diplomatic understanding of the situation. Because of precisely these ill-considered answers from our president, we are losing our allies around us”, Goncharenko wrote.

In his statement, the lawmaker firmly reaffirmed his support for Kosovo's independence:

“Kosovo must be independent and officially recognized by Ukraine. Period.”, the Verkhovna Rada representative concluded.

A Demonstrative Response in Pristina

Zelenskyy's visit to Belgrade and his position on Kosovo prompted Pristina officials to take a demonstrative step.

The Ukrainian flag displayed in the city center was officially removed. Pristina Mayor Përparim Rama showed the process live on his Facebook page.

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