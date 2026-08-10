Juventus close to completing Jhon Lucumí transfer

Italian club Juventus are actively working in the transfer market to strengthen their squad. According to GOAL.com, the Turin giants are very close to signing Colombian defender Jhon Lucumí from Bologna, with negotiations between the two sides having entered the final stage. This is what Goal.com reports .

Contract terms and financial details

A full agreement has been reached with the player on personal terms. Under the proposed deal, Jhon Lucumí will sign a five-year contract with Juventus worth approximately €2.5 million per year. Only a few minor details reportedly remain before the agreement can be finalized.

Negotiations with Bologna currently involve only a cash payment. Juventus previously tried to include their players Fabio Miretti and Juan Cabal in the deal to lower the transfer fee, but Bologna rejected the proposal. The option of Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, meanwhile, remains largely speculative because of his high salary.

The defender’s role in the team

Juventus are now ready to move closer to Bologna’s demands by offering €20 million in guaranteed payments plus easily achievable bonuses. The transfer is expected to be completed for cash alone, without any additional players, and could be finalized within the next few hours.

Experts and the coaching staff consider Jhon Lucumí the ideal candidate for the defense. His ability to play with his left foot, speed in duels, aggressive man-marking and capacity to initiate attacks have caught the coach’s attention. The Colombian’s leadership qualities and character on the pitch have also played an important role in advancing the transfer.