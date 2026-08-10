Juventus close to completing Jhon Lucumí transfer

·69·Sport
Juventus close to completing Jhon Lucumí transfer

Italian club Juventus are actively working in the transfer market to strengthen their squad. According to GOAL.com, the Turin giants are very close to signing Colombian defender Jhon Lucumí from Bologna, with negotiations between the two sides having entered the final stage. This is what Goal.com reports .

Contract terms and financial details

A full agreement has been reached with the player on personal terms. Under the proposed deal, Jhon Lucumí will sign a five-year contract with Juventus worth approximately €2.5 million per year. Only a few minor details reportedly remain before the agreement can be finalized.

Negotiations with Bologna currently involve only a cash payment. Juventus previously tried to include their players Fabio Miretti and Juan Cabal in the deal to lower the transfer fee, but Bologna rejected the proposal. The option of Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, meanwhile, remains largely speculative because of his high salary.

The defender’s role in the team

Juventus are now ready to move closer to Bologna’s demands by offering €20 million in guaranteed payments plus easily achievable bonuses. The transfer is expected to be completed for cash alone, without any additional players, and could be finalized within the next few hours.

Experts and the coaching staff consider Jhon Lucumí the ideal candidate for the defense. His ability to play with his left foot, speed in duels, aggressive man-marking and capacity to initiate attacks have caught the coach’s attention. The Colombian’s leadership qualities and character on the pitch have also played an important role in advancing the transfer.

JuventusJhon LucumíBolognaSerie ATransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Atlético Madrid Make Official Offer for Matías Fernández-PardoAtlético Madrid Make Official Offer for Matías Fernández-PardoToday, 18:37Manchester United Should Join the Race for EndrickManchester United Should Join the Race for EndrickToday, 18:11Virgil van Dijk backs Ronald Araújo’s move to LiverpoolVirgil van Dijk backs Ronald Araújo’s move to LiverpoolToday, 17:57Harry Kane's Participation in the 2030 World Cup Will Be DifficultHarry Kane's Participation in the 2030 World Cup Will Be DifficultToday, 17:56Late August Will Be Packed With Fights: The Most Anticipated ShowdownsLate August Will Be Packed With Fights: The Most Anticipated ShowdownsToday, 17:54Triumph in Tashkent: Marjona Abdumutalova Wins Uzbekistan’s First Gold Medal!Triumph in Tashkent: Marjona Abdumutalova Wins Uzbekistan’s First Gold Medal!Today, 17:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)