Passenger Attempts to Open Airplane Door at 9,000 Meters Altitude

·100·World
Passenger Attempts to Open Airplane Door at 9,000 Meters Altitude

An unexpected incident occurred aboard a passenger plane flying from Malaysia to India. A 36-year-old passenger attempted to open the emergency exit during the flight. This was reported by The Sun .

According to reports, a man named Jamshir Atanikal tried to open the emergency exit hatch while the plane was flying at an altitude of approximately 9,000 meters. Videos of the incident later circulated on social media.

The footage shows employees of Batik Air trying to restrain the man in front of frightened passengers. When Jamshir attempted to open the hatch, he also threatened people around him.

Eventually, crew members and several passengers managed to restrain him together. The man was subdued, his hands were tied, and he was forced to wait until the plane landed.

According to Kochi airport police, the incident occurred during a flight that lasted from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Jamshir was seated in seat 12A.

Police said he tried to open the emergency exit without any apparent reason and even damaged the window panel. He also threatened the passengers and crew members who tried to stop him.

During police questioning after the incident, Jamshir explained his actions by saying that he “felt like doing it at that moment.” He also said that he wanted to die during the flight.

However, the investigation also found that the man had been returning home to see his newborn child.

Jamshir was arrested after the plane landed at Kochi airport. Because his actions posed a serious threat to the lives of the people on board, he was charged with attempted murder.

The flight crew, meanwhile, returned to Malaysia. They are expected to provide statements about the incident.

MalaysiaIndiaBatik AirKochiThe Sun
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