Mysterious 2,000-Year-Old Shipwreck Found Off the Coast of Sicily

Italian divers have identified the remains of an ancient Roman ship near the coast of Sicily that may be more than 2,000 years old. The discovery has attracted archaeologists’ attention not only because of its age, but also because it contains hundreds of exceptionally well-preserved ancient vessels.

The ship was found to contain hundreds of amphorae, which were used in ancient times to transport various goods. These tall, earthenware vessels were mainly used to carry wine, olive oil and grain over long distances.

Italy’s Minister of Culture, Alessandro Giulio, described the discovery as “one of the most important discoveries” made in underwater archaeology in recent years.

Ancient ship found at a depth of 46 meters

Specialist police divers located the ship after receiving information from fishermen. The vessel lies approximately 46 meters below the sea surface .

According to local media reports, the preserved section of the ship is approximately 21 meters long and 6 meters wide . According to Italy’s Ministry of Culture, the historic wreck may date to the 2nd or 1st centuries BC .

The discovery was also observed near the city of Mazara del Vallo by fisherman and freediver Giacomo De Mola, who was exploring the seabed.

He wrote on social media that after seeing a large, rock-like object on the seabed through a scanner, he decided to examine it more closely.

When the diver approached the object, he realized that it was not a rock. Hundreds of amphorae lying close together came into view.

“This is undoubtedly the most astonishing discovery of my life,” De Mola wrote. He added that, as one of the first people in nearly 20 centuries to see the site again, it was difficult to put the feeling into words.

Marine life is also living inside the ship

De Mola also posted a video of the wreck on social media. The footage shows eels, snappers and countless other marine creatures living among the amphorae.

“The sea never stops amazing us. This time, we found not just a shipwreck, but a part of our history,” he said.

After the discovery was reported, specialist divers from the cultural heritage protection unit of the Italian police were sent to the site.

Officials said special security measures would be implemented to preserve the historic site during further research. Experts are currently working to determine the ship’s exact history, the circumstances of its sinking and the nature of its cargo.

There are more such ships in the Mediterranean

Experts believe that many similar wrecks dating to ancient times may be scattered across the seabed of the Mediterranean.

In 2023, another ship dating to the 1st or 2nd centuries BC was discovered northwest of Rome. It also carried hundreds of amphorae.

In 2018, off the coast of Bulgaria, a Greek merchant ship more than 2,400 years old was identified. Because the vessel had remained almost completely intact while lying on its side on the seabed, it was considered at the time to be the world’s oldest known intact shipwreck.

The newly discovered ship off the coast of Sicily is expected to provide an important source for deeper research into trade and maritime transport in the Mediterranean during the ancient Roman era.